Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

AMTB opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $754.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

In other news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

