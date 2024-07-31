Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $59.66.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

