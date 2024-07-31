American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Releases Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMBZ opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. American Business Bank has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.72.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

