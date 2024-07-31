American Electric Power Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.95. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.15.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

AEP stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $627,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.