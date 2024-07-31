American International Group Inc. Buys 7,535 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

CLDX opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

