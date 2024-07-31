American International Group Inc. Buys 775 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arch Resources worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after buying an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 113,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH stock opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $125.10 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.75.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

