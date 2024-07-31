American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

