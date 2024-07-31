American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 448.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

NYSE:NHI opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

