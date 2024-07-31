American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 408.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

