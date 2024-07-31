American International Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Oceaneering International worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $8,884,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE:OII opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

