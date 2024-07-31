American International Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.