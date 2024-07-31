American International Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROCK opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.