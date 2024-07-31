American International Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.