American International Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of NMI worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $20,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

