American International Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

