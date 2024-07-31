American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

