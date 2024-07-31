American International Group Inc. Purchases 16,795 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

