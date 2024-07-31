American International Group Inc. Purchases 7,586 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $1,942,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,029.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,256. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

