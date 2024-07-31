American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

