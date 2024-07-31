American International Group Inc. Sells 178 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,760,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,097,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.