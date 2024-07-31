American International Group Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 2.9 %

BOH opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

