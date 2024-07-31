American International Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $571,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 133.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 89,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 128,026 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.