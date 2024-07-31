American International Group Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

