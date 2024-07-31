American International Group Inc. Sells 6,248 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

