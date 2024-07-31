American International Group Inc. Sells 640 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CVB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.