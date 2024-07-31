American International Group Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 387,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

