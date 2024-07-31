American International Group Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 82.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,249,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

