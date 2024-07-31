American International Group Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fulton Financial worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.