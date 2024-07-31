American International Group Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,211,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $25,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $19,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,739,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,122,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,122,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,044,835 shares of company stock valued at $160,037,537. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $156.42 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $181.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.75.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

