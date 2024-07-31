American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

