American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.31.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.