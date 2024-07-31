American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 211,965 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

