American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up to $25.44

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $26.34. American Superconductor shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 58,969 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $855.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,909 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.