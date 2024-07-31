America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRMT opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $122.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

