Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $65.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Ameris Bancorp Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

