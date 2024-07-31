Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $69.00 at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.