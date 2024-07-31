Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Up 0.7%

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 1,792,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,502,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.54 ($0.02).

Aminex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Aminex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aminex

In other news, insider Tom Mackay sold 3,873,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £77,479.18 ($99,664.50). Corporate insiders own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.