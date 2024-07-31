Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
COWS opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
