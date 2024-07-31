Analysts Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $727.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 524.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

