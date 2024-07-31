Analysts Offer Predictions for Escalade, Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Aegis issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Escalade in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Escalade’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Escalade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Escalade has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Escalade by 40.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Escalade by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

