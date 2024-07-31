Analysts Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $15.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.71. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.45 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

DPZ stock opened at $429.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

