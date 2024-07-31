Analysts Set Expectations for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

HOPE opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 232.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,384 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

