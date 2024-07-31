Andrew Peller (ADW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.01 million for the quarter.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Andrew Peller

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

In related news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$40,682.00.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

