Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells C$40,682.00 in Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$40,682.00.

Lori Constance Covert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$38,900.00.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

