Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $150.90.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.