Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Trading Down 6.7%

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 78.34 ($1.01). Approximately 158,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 151,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.08).

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.40. The company has a market capitalization of £89.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7,500.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

