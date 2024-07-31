Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $61.38

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.38, but opened at $59.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 248,106 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
