Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Annovis Bio Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.