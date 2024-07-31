Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE HOUS opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $516.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.30. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

