Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE HOUS opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

